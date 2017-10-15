TWINKLE-TOED guests put Fred and Ginger to shame at an afternoon of tea, cake and dancing in aid of charity.

A mix of ballroom, Latin and popular sequence dancing at Oxford Town Hall on Saturday was accompanied by live music from the talented duo Sugar and Spice.

Experts were also on hand to give some gentle guidance, and many dances featured step-by-step walkthroughs.

The event raised more than £1,000 for the Lord Mayor of Oxford's chosen charities, which are mental health group Response Giving, homelessness charity Mayday Trust and Wolvercote Young People’s Club.

Lord Mayor Jean Fooks said: "It was absolutely tremendous and we had around a hundred people attend from as far away as Essex, Nottingham and Bath, as well as regulars who attend the weekly tea dance on a Wednesday."

She added: "I even took the dancefloor myself and I think holding the event more often, at least annually, for people who can't make the week day dances would be a very popular ideas we are going to look into."