WITH just eight more days to go until the ribbon is cut on the city's brand new shopping centre, it seems that a fair amount of work still needs to be done.

But Westgate Centre chiefs say they are confident things will be ready.

Over the weekend builders were on site, hauling up more signs for some of the brands and eateries coming to Oxford.

When the £440m centre opens its doors next Tuesday only 60 out of the 125 units inside will open with it.

The number is expected to rise to 90 by Christmas and more retailers could sign up once the centre is up and running.

Once filled, the 800,000 sq ft complex will feature more than 100 new shops, 25 restaurants and cafes and boutique cinema Curzon.