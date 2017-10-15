NORMALLY dinosaurs are confined to the silver screen.

But one was seen prowling the streets of Oxford on Saturday as part of a protest against the use of fossil fuels.

The three metre creature, made out of abandoned tents from Glastonbury music festival, was part of Oxford Friends of the Earth's protest.

Member Chris Church said they wanted to make the point that the use of fossil fuels should be extinct, like the dinosaurs.

He said: "It was part of the Global Day of Action against climate change.

"We were one of around 1,400 groups across the world who are doing some form of protest.

"We thought that fossil fuels was a good topic to focus on because it is what contributes to the poor air quality we have in the county."

Marching off from the Natural History Museum to the town hall, around 40 people took part in the protest.

Mr Church added: "This was all about us saying that Oxford needs to play its part in preventing climate change.

"We need to be doing more to help preserve and look after our planet for future generations."