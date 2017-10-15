A FICTIONAL witch who enchanted children across the world has whizzed into her 30th year.

Much-loved Winnie the witch and her black cat Wilbur celebrated the milestone birthday on Friday the 13th, marking three decades since Oxford University Press published the iconic book series.

The characters were brought to life by Oxford illustrator Korky Paul, whose colourful scribbles helped to catapult Winnie to international fame.

Helen Mortimer, senior commissioning editor at OUP's offices in Jericho, said: "Winnie is such a loved character. It's partly because the artwork is so distinctive and detailed; there is so much to pour over in every single spread.

"Winnie is very feisty and, anecdotally, we know children love the fact she gets things wrong. She's a bit chaotic and she is not perfect, but she is all the more loveable for that.

"They are a great double act - Wilbur is almost the more intelligent of the two and tends to know when things aren't quite going to work."

The Winnie and Wilbur books have sold more than seven million copies in more than 10 languages since its inception.

The series rebranded last year from Winnie the Witch to Winnie and Wilbur.

This year the duo were stars of a stage show in Birmingham and had their television debut on Channel 5, voiced by famous actors Katy Brand and Bill Bailey.

Ms Mortimer, who has worked on the books for almost 13 years, said: "Because Winnie uses magic, her character is really great to inspire children to be as creative and imaginative as possible.

"Her appeal is definitely universal. It's amazing to think children all over the world are best friends with her and Wilbur."

The books are written by Valerie Thomas and illustrated by Mr Paul, who lives in Summertown.

The 65-year-old said his brother worked at OUP when the book idea was first born, and managed to secure him an interview by sending a memo to then-editor Ron Heapy.

He said: "I read the manuscript on the train and thought 'this is such a great story'.

"I had absolutely no idea it would be so popular."

The father-of-two, whose children Oska and Zoë grew up with the books, said he wanted to break the mould by making Winnie wear bright colours.

He said: "When I first did the house I drew a little cottage with wooden beams, then thought 'this is too cliche'.

"Her house is so vast and has so many rooms that I never draw it the same."

Mr Paul visits pupils to talk about Winnie, and said some had even welcomed him back into school as teachers themselves.

Children from Wolvercote Primary School and New College School in Oxford helped to created a birthday video message for Winnie and Wilbur.