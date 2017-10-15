AN AMBULANCE trust is helping more than 150,000 schoolchildren train in CPR on Restart a Heart Day.

South Central Ambulance Service will be in Oxfordshire’s schools today to help youngsters know how to do CPR should they come across someone who has collapsed.

As well as visiting schools, SCAS staff will also be at the John Radcliffe Hospital to provide public training sessions.

Restart a Heart Day is a European event and SCAS will be joined by the British Heart Foundation, the Red Cross, the Resuscitation Council and St John Ambulance.