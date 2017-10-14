FAMILIES were spilling out of the New Theatre this afternoon as they queued to take their seats for the latest David Walliams' stage show.

The Britian's Got Talent judge has turned his hand to writing children's books and with that of course comes a stage production.

His 'Awful Auntie' book is now touring the country and made its way to Oxford for an afternoon and evening performance.

The story follows a young girl called Stella who has to decide whether her Aunt Alberta is telling her the truth.

Have you gone to see the show? Let us know what you thought of it.