A TEENAGER is still in hospital with serious leg injuries after a hit-and-run in Rose Hill.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 19-year-old was hit by a car in Nowell Road at around 2.40pm on Thursday.

The driver did not stop and the teenager was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment, where she remains.

Police Constable Duncan Vale, from the Roads Policing Unit in Bicester, said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101.

"We believe the vehicle was a hatchback size."

Witnesses with information should quote the reference '804 (12/10).'