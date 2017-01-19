POTHOLES are the scourge of motorists in Oxfordshire, but its county council might have found an innovative solution - recycled plastic bottles.

It has confirmed it is looking into the possibility of using a new asphalt mix on its roads which will contain discarded plastic.

Scottish company MacRebur said its MR6 material is the best product to fill pesky potholes, prevent them cracking and to make more durable roads.

It has filled potholes in Cumbria and resurfaced the county's A6 road.

It said its product is cheaper and requires less maintenance than typical asphalt - which is sure to be an attractive choice to cash-strapped councils around the country.

Oxfordshire County Council told the Oxford Mail it is monitoring whether work in Cumbria is a success and how MR6 might be used on the county’s roads in the future.

It has given over £42,000 in compensation to motorists whose vehicles were damaged by potholes since the start of 2016.

Studies have shown its roads need at least £165m to bring the network up to scratch but its entire annual highways budget is about £20m.

Oxfordshire County Council spokesman Paul Smith said: "We’re monitoring the trial that has been undertaken in Cumbria and have had discussions with them.

"We and other councils will be interested to see the results. This technology has also been used in the US so we’re watching that closely also."

MacRebur proudly proclaims ‘it’s the end of the road for waste plastic’ and has been backed by investment from tennis player Sir Andy Murray and Virgin Media, who handed the company its start-up award for 2016.

Billionaire Virgin boss Richard Branson has also put money into the firm, after it was advertised on the crowdfunding website Seedrs.

MacRebur said it takes its plastics ‘from old rubbish’ and improves roads’ strength and durability, but uses less of the oil-based bitumen normally used.

As plastic production soars every year, the company said its solution is the first of its kind in the world.

The A6 in Cumbria was chosen because of heavy use by heavy goods vehicles, taking products from a water bottling plan and a sand quarry.

As part of their support from major businesses, Virgin Media workmen are using MR6 to relay pavements and roads whenever it lays new cables around the country.

It was first used on a UK motorway on the slip road from junction 42 of the M6 in Carlisle.

Pothole-ridden roads are not confined to Oxfordshire. Local authorities' surveys have found that one in six roads in England and Wales are in such poor condition that they must be repaired within five years. The government said it has plugged £1.2bn into roads this year; councils say they need £12bn.