EGG-SEMPLARY, egg-stravagant and egg-straordinarily hungry students in Oxford set a new world record by an egg-stremely close margin.

Students and staff at Oxford University's Exeter College were joined by members of public at 8.30am yesterday morning to attempt to break the record for the number of people simultaneously dipping toast soldiers in boiled eggs.

The number to beat was 178 and, after a very noisy and messy breakfast, Guinness World Records adjudicator Jack Brockbank announced to the room that they had beaten their target by just five eggs.

Mr Brockbank, who travelled from London, said: "It was a massive success.

"First and foremost it was a really good-natured event, everyone fully got involved in the true spirit of Guinness World Record attempts.

"What's more, it was a close shave – there was not much margin for error."

Among those taking part were Danielle Hum and Andrew Ramos, who are both studying for DPhils at St Cross College.

Miss Hum, 26, originally from Canada, said: "It was great – it was the first time I've ever participated in something like this so I wasn't sure what to expect but I thought it would be interesting, and Oxford is a place for new experiences."

The friends got up shortly after 7am to walk across to the Turl Street college and join the big breakfast.

Miss Hum said that all participants were shuffled into position at the tables in Exeter's dining hall, and discovered they each had at their places a boiled egg, two toast soldiers and a list of rules.

She said: "Each person had two pieces of toast – I believe they were buttered.

"We all cracked open the top of our eggs then waited, then we all dipped at once, took a bite, then dipped again and finished the piece of toast.

"We then repeated the process with the second piece of toast."

After everyone in the hall had finished their second soldier, there was a pregnant pause of some minutes while Mr Brockbank, his official witness and his official steward doubled checked their counts.

Miss Hum said: "There was a few minutes to make sure the tally was right, then Jack announced it and everyone was whopping and cheering.

"We'd only had breakfast, but everyone was so excited: it was a good way to start the day, especially Friday the 13th."

The record is now officially held by British Lion Eggs which organised the attempt, but all involved are entitled to an official certificate.