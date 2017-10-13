A NEW competition has launched in Headington and only those with the biggest appetites need apply.

Craft Burger in Windmill Road has set customers a challenge to demolish a monster burger in half an hour to celebrate its first birthday.

The burger, known as a 'gutbuster', features three beef patties, bacon, cheese, onion rings, chips, salad, macaroni cheese and a bun that has had to be custom made to fit it all in.

If customers fail to eat the thing they have to pay for it - at the pricey sum of £25.95.

Manager James Lai says the only one person has managed it so far and he won't be attempting it himself.

He said: "I can barely finish a regular burger and chips.

"I think people have underestimated how hard it is - it looks a lot smaller in photos.

"People usually have to sit there for 10 minutes before they can move again but our winner acted like he was just out for a nice meal with friends.

"I don't want to think how many calories are in it - well over your recommended daily amount that's for sure."