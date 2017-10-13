A GASTROPUB has secured another year in the highly-coveted Michelin Guide.

The Black Boy Pub and Hotel, in Headington, is an award-winning hostelry, featuring in the guide for the past nine years

Abigail Rose is the owner and runs the pub with her business partner Chris Bentham, who have both been mentored by one of Britain’s most respected chefs, Raymond Blanc, the owner of Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, in Great Milton.

Ms Rosesaid: “We’re delighted, we got in the guide on the day of the pub’s birthday.

“It’s about affordable, good food, making sure good food is accessible for all, which has been important to us right from the beginning. That’s our concept.

“We’re very pleased, we have to start putting signs up. We have to let our mentor Raymond Blanc know.”

“Our plans are to carry on with our philosophy of good food and good accommodation being available within a reasonable budget. We’ll carry on selling our art at zero per cent commission.”

“We absolutely love what we do and we hope our customers can tell, and that is how we hope to stay in the guide for a tenth year, fingers crossed!”

The pub in Old High Street, which opened its hotel in July this year, describes itself as providing well-priced homemade food with artisan bread and traditional pub fayre including homemade pork scratchings.