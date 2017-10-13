OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Della Stringer, 22, Massey Close, Oxford, admitted driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs on May 22 2017 in Hollow Way, Headington, Oxford. Fined £400. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Rowell Scott, 30, of Norwood Road, Stretford, Manchester, Trafford, admitted without good reason or lawful authority in a public place, namely Leiden Road, Headington, Oxford, had a lock knife on July 25 2017. Sentenced to prison for eight weeks concurrent. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Emma Nichols, 36, of Talbot Close, Harwell, Didcot, admitted between January 12 2015 and May 23 2016 in Harwell, following a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to a reduction or the amount of reduction under billing authority's council tax reduction scheme, failed to notify that her partner had commenced employment. The defendant failed to give a prompt notification of that change in the manner required. Also admitted between January 12 2015 and May 16 2016, failed to promptly notify Vale of White Horse District Council in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to housing benefit, namely her partner was in employment. Discharged conditionally for two years. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Claire Gardiner, 47, of Spruce Drive, Bicester, admitted between February 6 2017 and May 9 2017 in Bicester, being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who was registered at school and failed to attend regularly at that school. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Marian Codrut Dobrinoiu, 42, of Lucerne Avenue, Bicester, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on March 25 2017 in Brashfield Road, Bicester. Fined £300. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oliver Ognanov, 31, of Shannon Road, Bicester, admitted using a handheld mobile phone or device while driving a motor vehicle on Middleton Stoney Road, Bicester on March 3 2017. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kaine Wainwright-Nelson, 20, Field Avenue, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle without a licence on July 1 2017 in Pegasus Road, Blackbird Leys. Also admitted using a motor vehicle on the same road without third party insurance. Fined £300. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

BARRY DOYLE, 37, of Kenilworth Way, Banbury, admitted two counts of assaulting an officer while in execution of their duties on February 28 at Banbury police station and damaging a telephone line belonging to police on March 10 and assaulting a woman on March 12 at Banbury. He was made subject to a community order and must participate in the building better relationships programme for 30 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. He must also carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation totalling £150 and costs totalling £200.

STEPHEN BANBURY, 67, of Crispin Place, Wallingford, was convicted of speeding at Cholsey on February 8 by driving 35 mph in a 30 mph area. He was fined £252 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85. His driving licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.

MARK BECKLEY, 49, of Hawthorn Way, Kidlington, was convicted of failing to give information to identify a driver when requested by police between May 11 and June 8 at Banbury. He was fined £660 and must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

SCOTT HEMPSALL, 22, of Mayfield Close, Carterton, was convicted of driving a vehicle without a driving licence and two counts of driving without third party insurance on December 12 and March 18 at Carterton. He was fined £660 for each count of not driving with insurance and must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs totalling £170. His driving licence was also endorsed with eight penalty points and he is disqualified from driving for 12 months.

PAVEL YUSEF, 33, of Ashurst Way, Rose Hill, Oxford, was convicted of driving a vehicle without third party insurance at Marcham Road, Abingdon on February 23. He was fined £300 and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

ANDREW ADAMS, 29, of no fixed abode, admitted attempting to steal possessions from inside a vehicle at Oxford on September 12. He was given a conditional discharge for 18 months and must pay a victim surcharge of £20.

DAMON LOCKYER, 41, of Cascade Road, Hook Norton, admitted resisting a constable in the execution of their duty at Hook Norton on August 28. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and must pay compensation of £150.

DANIEL MCKAY, 24, of Hereford Way, Banbury, admitted driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit at Banbury on August 27 with 101mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg He was fined £608 and must pay a victim surcharge of £60 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.