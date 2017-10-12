A MAN who knocked out a drunk reveller at a busy Banbury social club party with a single punch has been spared jail.

Scott Bissell, of Mountbatten Road, Walsall, was at a birthday party celebration at the Easington Sports and Social Club, Addison Road, Banbury on April 1.

The 37-year old had been drinking and became involved in an altercation with another man late in the evening, Oxford Crown Court heard at his sentencing on Thursday.

The court was told the victim had drank eight pints and was acting in a belligerent manner and 'posturing'.

When Bissell approached him he used what was referred to as 'excessive self-defence' and threw a single punch during an altercation at the bar.

The man – named as factory worker 'Mr Steward' – then fell and hit his head on the wooden bar.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital at about 1.30am the following morning – April 2 – in a state of 'low consciousness'.

The victim suffered a fracture of his left cheek bone, superficial bruising to the left side of his face and lacerations to his left eye lid.

In a victim personal statement he said that he had been psychologically affected by the incident and had increased anxiety and mood swings as well as physical scarring.

In mitigation, defence barristers said that Bissell was 'a family man' who had shown 'immediate remorse' at what he had done when arrested by police and he admitted his responsibility in carrying out the assault.

Sentencing, Judge Maria Lamb said that the victim had had a lucky escape and that the punch was thrown with such force it was lucky more damage had not been done.

She told Bissell: "Violence in public places will not be tolerated and you know that the punch you delivered must have been a hefty punch.

"It fractured that other man's jaw and it had serious consequences.

"Single punches can result in death and in many ways its a very great relief that the consequences in this case were not more grave."

He was given a six-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, and made subject to a community order to include 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Bissell must also pay compensation of £2,500 and carry out unpaid work for 120 hours.