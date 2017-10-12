A TEACHER, a police officer and a Christian street pastor have won national awards for tackling underage drinking in their town.

James Maddern of King Alfred's Academy in Wantage, Laura Warner of Thames Valley Police and street pastor Nigel Watt were given commendations at the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, October 11.

Fiona Bruce MP, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Alcohol Harm, presented the trio with certificates for their work with the Wantage and Grove Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP).

The awards included CAP of the Year for the whole country.

The Wantage and Grove group was founded two years ago to tackle the problem of teenagers getting drunk in parks and on the streets around Wantage, making residents feel uncomfortable to walk in certain areas after dark.

To address the growing concerns, Thames Valley Police – which closed Wantage Police Station in 2012 – co-founded the CAP, asking volunteers to help tackle the problem through education and raising public awareness.

Among its recent efforts, which Mrs Bruce called 'innovative', the group ran a competition at King Alfred's asking pupils to design a stencil reminding adults not to buy alcohol for children, which was then sprayed on the wall of Wantage Sainsbury's.

It has also converted a former ambulance into a mobile classroom with games and activities to help educate youngsters about the dangers of drinking.

Presenting an award to Mr Maddern for 'excellence in education', Mrs Bruce said: "Alcohol education is an integral part of the CAP approach, but it wouldn’t be possible without the involvement and support of local schools.

"When the Wantage and Grove CAP was launched in 2015 it struggled to engage with pupils – until James Maddern, head of engagement and ethos at King Alfred’s Academy, got involved.

"James 100 per cent understands and believes in the aims of CAP. He knows the positive impact it has on individual pupils, classes, families, the school and community as a whole."

Mrs Bruce also presented the CAP of the Year award to group chairman Mr Watt and Ms Warner was highly commended.

The occasion was a national celebration of the work of CAPs across the country.

Mrs Bruce added: "Wantage and Grove truly illustrates CAP’s philosophy of effective partnership working, bringing together a large range of organisations working for the good of their community.

"Regular surveys by the CAP show fewer young people drinking and a decrease in problem behaviour, and a large number of licensees say the CAP has helped to reduce the number of young people attempting to buy alcohol."