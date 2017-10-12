THE Said Business School has opened a new 'virtual classroom', the first of its type in the UK and only the second such installation in the world.

Named the Oxford Hub for International Virtual Education (HIVE), the classroom is a hi-tech conference facility, with 27 high definition screens forming a U-shape in a seminar room at the Oxford University business school in Park End Street.

Teachers and students can connect with each other from anywhere in the world.

The technology is more sophisticated than a traditional conferencing centre and employs robotics, facial recognition technology and 4D high-definition projections to create a new learning experience.

In the Oxford HIVE, class leaders can engage with up to 84 participants.

Software also monitors the level of attentiveness in each individual, which it judges and scores based on their facial expressions and engagement with the class.

Mark Bramwell, the school's chief information officer, said: "This is an exciting development for our digital agenda.

"The Oxford HIVE will be employed for a variety of uses – from classes to Dragon’s Den-style pitching competitions.

"However, we are particularly excited about its potential to enhance our programme portfolio by allowing busy students to connect with teachers and fellow students from anywhere in the world."

Peter Tufano, Peter Moores Dean at Said Business School, said: "While the Oxford experience is an integral part of our approach, the methods by which we teach and learn are changing.

"The Oxford HIVE will allow us to teach, learn and share ideas as a global community, and we see it as a crucial tool to unite our global community in support of our mission to tackle world scale challenges.

"It will also allow our alumni to reassemble virtually as if here in Oxford. In a hive, bees work to make honey.

"At the Oxford HIVE, we will work to build knowledge."