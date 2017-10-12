IT IS NOW less than two weeks until Oxford’s Christmas Light Festival is upon us.

More than 100,000 people are expected to enjoy the festival’s theme 'The World in Oxford', which will celebrate the city's diversity, history and connections to other parts of the globe.

The festival has been held annually since 2009 and was originally a one-day event.

Now it has grown into a three-day festival, which will be held from November 17 until November 19 and will involve more than 300 children from 11 schools in its annual lantern parade.

The vast range of events will all be free.

The Westgate Centre, which is the festival’s headline sponsor, will serve as a key location.

Visitors will be able to use 'memoryphones' throughout the city centre.

The special headsets will provide a sound trail from the Museum of Oxford’s 'My Journey to Oxford' project.

They will be based on the rooftop of the Westgate Centre.

Director of Oxford Contemporary Music, Jo Ross, said: “Some very special Oxford people will have their stories shared and heard by thousands of other Oxford residents through the Memoryphones.

"Look out for the curious gramophone shaped machines and don’t be afraid to stick your head inside for the full experience.”

Three Reliant Robin cars with stained glass windows featuring quintessentially British images will be lit in the 'Wheels of Industry' artwork.

The display will be in Westgate’s grand plaza and has been created by artist Stu Langley.

City of Oxford College students will also be working with an artist to create signs to help the public find their way between the festival’s hubs at Oxford Castle Quarter, Westgate Oxford, Gloucester Green and Broad Street.

The festival will begin with more than 400 young people from schools and community groups taking part in the lantern parade, while Broad Street’s Festive Market will open on Friday – a day earlier this year.

Later that evening, the Christmas Light Festival stage will be held in Gloucester Green.

Dancin’ Oxford will play host to an evening of entertainment, while 30 Oxford choirs will take part in Sing Christmas in locations dotted around the city centre.

Oxford City Council’s executive board member for culture and communities,Dee Sinclair, said: “With such a diverse range of activities and art installations to look forward to, and with so many local people getting involved, the Oxford Christmas Light Festival certainly promises to be an event to remember this year.

"Along with the Westgate Oxford Alliance and Arts Council England, we hope that it will be enjoyed by the city’s residents and visitors alike.”

For more information about what will be taking place over the weekend, visit oxfordschristmas.com

CHRISTMAS SWITCH ONS ACROSS OXFORDSHIRE