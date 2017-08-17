doc

A HEAD-ON smash left two people trapped in a car that had rolled on its side after a crash yesterday.

Two cars had collided on the A361 close to Bloxham, near Banbury, and one car was left on its side leaving two females unable to get free from the wreckage.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue crews had to stabalise the car before removing the windscreen and panoramic glass roof to free the two people.

Incident commander crew manager Mike Aspinall said: "One of the vehicles involved had come to rest on its side meaning accessing the occupants was very tricky, fortunately it appears that the occupants were wearing their seatbelts otherwise their injuries could have been far more severe.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind people of the dangers posed by wet roads.

"Roads, especially in more rural locations, can become slippery when wet making driving conditions more hazardous."