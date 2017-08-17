TRAINS running between Oxford and London Marylebone will be busier than normal next weekend and there could be last minute timetable changes.

Chiltern Railways has advised passengers using Oxford to regularly check its website before travelling.

Services around London and Birmingham will be affected over the bank holiday as upgrade work to Euston station in preparation for HS2 begins next Saturday and Sunday.

Passengers have been warned not to ‘unnecessarily’ travel north of Banbury and that journeys south of the town will be extremely busy.