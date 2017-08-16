An prestigious Oxfordshire restaurant has been struck off this year’s Good Food Guide top 50 restaurants.

The two Michelin starred Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Great Milton has mysteriously disappeared from the list, which recognises the very best places to eat across the UK.

Chef Raymond Blanc, from Le Manoir, was not available for comment yesterday.

A spokesman for the Good Food Guide said: "There’s no doubt that Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir is still one of the best country house experiences the UK has to offer.

"But the explosion of quality across the country has made a coveted spot in the top 50 more difficult than ever to secure.

"This year, even a cooking score of 7 - one of our best, and promising a 'high level of ambition...and attention to the smallest detail' - isn't enough of itself to guarantee a place in the Top 50 listing.

"Our job is to leave aside our natural admiration for the UK's longest-standing restaurants, and rate the country's restaurants afresh each year, new or old."

After breaking into the top 50 last year, Orwells in Shiplake has maintained their place - coming in at number 31.

They are now the only Oxfordshire restaurant to be recognised.

Ryan Simpson and Liam Trotman, Chef Owners at Orwell, said: "The standard of restaurants in the UK just gets better and better, so to be recognised amongst them is a great honour and makes all the hard work worthwhile."

Three Oxfordshire eateries are new entries to the 2018 guide.

They include Oxford's Arbequina, the Kitchen in Farnborough and a pop-up restaurant, the Knife and Fork in Deddington.

Ben Whyles, co-owner of Arbequina on Cowley Road was delighted to hear that his tapas bar has been listed.

He said: "We are really pleased. It’s great recognition for all the hard work we have put in over the last year.

"We are trying to bring a traditional tapas bar to Oxford. It's something different - people share small plates and sit at the bar which is not something we are used to in this country."

The Good Food Guide costs £17.99 and will be published by Waitrose on 4 September.