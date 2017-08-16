An prestigious Oxfordshire restaurant has been struck off this year’s Good Food Guide top 50 restaurants.

The two Michelin starred Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Great Milton has mysteriously disappeared from the list, which recognises the very best places to eat across the UK.

Chef Raymond Blanc, from Le Manoir, was not available for comment yesterday.

After breaking into the top 50 last year, Orwells in Shiplake has maintained their place - coming in at number 31.

They are now the only Oxfordshire restaurant to be recognised.

Ryan Simpson and Liam Trotman, Chef Owners at Orwell, said: "The standard of restaurants in the UK just gets better and better, so to be recognised amongst them is a great honour and makes all the hard work worthwhile."

Three Oxfordshire eateries are new entries to the 2018 guide.

They include Oxford's Arbequina, the Kitchen in Farnborough and a pop-up restaurant, the Knife and Fork in Deddington.

Ben Whyles, co-owner of Arbequina on Cowley Road was delighted to hear that his tapas bar has been listed.

He said: "We are really pleased. It’s great recognition for all the hard work we have put in over the last year.

"We are trying to bring a traditional tapas bar to Oxford. It's something different - people share small plates and sit at the bar which is not something we are used to in this country."

The Good Food Guide costs £17.99 and will be published by Waitrose on 4 September.