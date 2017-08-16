HOME assistance provider HomeServe has been named as one of the top four companies in the country for supporting employees’ work-life balance.

Independent job website Glassdoor rated the Banbury-based firm behind only American Express, car dealership Lookers and travel website Expedia in the study, based on feedback from companies’ employees.

HomeServe’s work-life balance rating was 4.2 out of five, ahead of Google, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble and Rolls-Royce.

HomeServe membership chief executive Greg Reed said: “To appear in the top four of Glassdoor’s list for the second consecutive year is a sign that we are getting it right.”