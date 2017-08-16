JUST two weeks are left to enter the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has reminded firms they have until 12pm on September 1 to be considered for next year’s honours.

The Awards recognise achievement in innovation, international trade and sustainable development.

Previous winners include Woodstock-based medical devices designer and manufacturer Owen Mumford.

Almost all UK businesses, including not-for-profit, are eligible and firms may apply for more than one category.

To enter, see: https://goo.gl/oQSvep