JUST two weeks are left to enter the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has reminded firms they have until 12pm on September 1 to be considered for next year’s honours.
The Awards recognise achievement in innovation, international trade and sustainable development.
Previous winners include Woodstock-based medical devices designer and manufacturer Owen Mumford.
Almost all UK businesses, including not-for-profit, are eligible and firms may apply for more than one category.
To enter, see: https://goo.gl/oQSvep
