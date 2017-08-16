A gold Rolex Tudor watch was stolen from the house of an 86-year-old man in Cowley on Wednesday.

The victim was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom when he was woken by the front door closing as the offender(s) left.

The incident happened at a property on Oxford Road between 3am and 4am.

Investigating officer, PC Peter Ciechan from the Oxford Investigating Hub, said: "The victim is an elderly and vulnerable man who has owned the watch for over 60 years.

"As part of the investigation, we would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been approached to buy the watch in question."

Call 101 quoting reference '43170235362'.