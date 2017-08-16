BANBURY MAGISTRATES

CHRISTOPHER KNOWLES, 40, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching a restraining order at Banbury and burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal at Woodhall Drive, Banbury on July 20. He was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

ANTHONY SHIRLEY, 24, of Linnet Close, Blackbird Leys, Oxford, was convicted of driving a vehicle at Wheatley on March 25 without third party insurance or a full driving licence. He was fined £660 for the lack of insurance and £220 for the licence offence, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. He was also given six penalty points.

AGNIESZKA SIPIORA, 29, of Shelley Close, Abingdon, was convicted of driving 51 mph in a 30mph zone at Culham on March 16. She was fined £293 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85. She was also given six penalty points.

CHRISTINA ARMSTRONG, 59, of Upper Heyford, Bicester, admitted, together with others, stealing £349.88 of goods from Sports Direct, Bure Place, Bicester on November 14 and £309.38 of goods from Tesco Extra, Lockheed Close, Banbury on November 21. She was given a conditional discharge for 18 months for both offences and ordered to pay compensation of £349.88, a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £85.

THOMAS LELLI, 26, of Reedmace Road, Bicester, admitted using violence to gain entry to a premises at Albert Street, Banbury on May 7 knowing there was someone present opposed to the entry. He was given a conditional discharge for 18 months and ordered to pay compensation of £200 as well as victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £85.

RYAN KENNEDY, 30, of no fixed abode, admitted assaulting a woman at Chipping Norton on June 12 and again on June 14. He was made subject to a community order to include a rehabilitation activity requirement up to 15 days and to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

TOMASZ TVCHOWSKI, 34, of no fixed abode, admitted beating a woman at Causeway, Banbury, on June 11 and June 12. He was made subject to a community order to include participation in the programme building better relationships for 30 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days. He was also given a restraining order against the victim and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.

VERA TSCHERNISCHOW, 62, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, admitted assaulting a woman at Banbury on June 3. She was given a conditional discharge for 18 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £85.

OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Elliot Thomas Kingston Harper, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted possessing a controlled drug of Class B - Cannabis - in Cornmarket Street, Oxford on July 16 2017. Fined £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.

Mark Peter Churchill, 48, of Sedge Way, Carterton, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver when required, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on March 29 2017. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Grant Hadleigh George Clements, 43, of The Old Creamery, Thame, was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver when required, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on April 24 2017. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tom Cunningham, 43, of Spring Lane, Watlington, was was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver when required, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on March 27 2017. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Christopher Clarke, 35, of Rotary Way, Banbury, admitted stealing deodorants and hair products to the value of £70 belonging to Wilkinsons in Banbury on June 21 2017. Also admitted stealing razors to the value of £17.60 from the same store on June 18, as well as deodorants and shower gels to the value of £140 on June 24 2017. Clarke admitted stealing meat products to the value of £60 from Tesco in Banbury on June 14 2017. He also admitted stealing the same value of meat products from the same store on June 27 2017. Clarke admitted further thefts of shower gels and deodorants to the value of £75 belonging to Wilkinsons on June 27 2017 and meat products worth £61.50 from Co-op stores on July 5 2017. Clarke admitted stealing meat products to the value of £25.40 belonging to Tesco on July 15 2017 and meat products from the same store on June 23 2017. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Jacek Kuzminski, 35, of Tucker Road, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit. Kuzminski gave a reading of 81mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Also admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance. Fined £700. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.