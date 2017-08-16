TEENAGERS across the county will tear into their results letters today. Nigel Tipple, CEO of Oxfordshire economy champions OxLEP, discusses an alternative for those who are not going to university:

AS students across the county collect their A-Level results, a team of apprenticeship ambassadors have been ensuring that young people and their families understand the benefits of an apprenticeship, as they take that all-important first career step.

The OxLEP Skills Team – part of the Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership – and Oxfordshire Apprenticeship Ambassadors have, over a number of months, visited schools across the county, as well as taking part in career events, to share their apprenticeship experiences.

It has given many young people – unsure of their next move – the opportunity to hear open and honest thoughts as to what life is like as an apprentice.

Whether you are a young person collecting A-Level results, or a parent hoping to advise your teenage son or daughter on their next step, you will no doubt be wondering whether an apprenticeship is a viable option.

The truth is, an apprenticeship is a sound choice for many young people.

Currently in Oxfordshire, there are about 300 different types of apprenticeships available, covering more than 1,500 roles, each offering fantastic choice to young people.

What is perhaps still not widely-understood is the growing number of apprenticeships in industries traditionally associated with the university route – such as law.

Cyra Sula-Minns is a legal services apprentice with boutique private client law firm The Burnside Partnership, based in Combe near Witney.

The 19-year-old believes her practical learning experience through an apprenticeship has so far stood her in good stead.

She said: “My apprenticeship gives me the tools and the qualifications to be able to become a solicitor and to be able to take my career further.

“I am learning what it takes to become a good solicitor in a way that you can’t get from a textbook.”

One question many young people and their parents ask is whether or not an apprenticeship is a viable alternative to a university education.

Tom Gascoyne – marketing apprentice at The Henley College – said: “I thought university was the path for me. I achieved a place at the University of Winchester to study a BA Hons in event management.

“I decided to defer my place and take a gap year as I wasn't 100 per cent sure if that was the route I wanted to take, due to the costs of university.

“During my gap year, I started researching apprenticeships and realised I can get to where I want to be with an apprenticeship, gaining valuable industry experience as well as a qualification.”

Jessica Le Jeune is working towards a higher apprenticeship in business innovation and growth at Headington-based global market research company Nielsen.

She said: “For me, the whole purpose of going to university should be to set yourself up to get a job by the end of it.

"However, going via the apprenticeship route, I knew I would be able to fast-track this process and start my career early, which really excited and drove me.”

It is a common misconception that apprenticeships are for people who did not do as well as they had hoped in their exams.

The introduction of degree apprenticeships is dispelling this myth and means that young people can now gain both an apprenticeship and a degree, with the tuition costs being shared between the employer and the government.

Nielsen is one such organisation introducing their first degree apprenticeship – in chartered management – this September.

Emily Rose started an analytical chemistry apprenticeship at Green Biologics Ltd in September last year.

She achieved three A*s at A-Level in maths, biology and chemistry – a possible prime candidate for a university place. However, Emily felt that it was not for her.

The 19-year-old said: “I still wanted to learn. I found an apprenticeship was absolutely perfect for me.

“My apprenticeship suits my interests in chemistry and – after looking into the company – I found it produced products that are alternatives to petroleum, which is an issue I am passionate about.

“Although I have not been an apprentice for long, I have gained an awful lot of skills – for example, using equipment that our student interns have not come across at university.”

For more information about apprenticeships, visit oxfordshireapprenticeships.co.uk.