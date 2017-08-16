PLANS for region's police commissioner to take control of the fire service have been scrapped.

Anthony Stansfeld, police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, said after discussions with the three fire services in the area, a decision had been made to not combine governance with the force.

He said in a statement originally, a case had been made for him to take governance of the fire services.

Mr Stansfeld added: "Within the Thames Valley we are in the complex and unique position of having three fire and rescue services and over the last few months I have had regular discussions with fire and rescue authority representatives and local authority stakeholders to consider potential collaboration and governance change options and developing a possible joint way forward.

"Following a meeting last week between myself, the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and representatives from the fire and rescue authorities we have agreed that we will not be actively pursuing any governance changes in the foreseeable future.

"I recognise that the three Thames Valley fire and rescue services have already achieved a high level of operational collaboration, not only between themselves and other public sector partners but with Thames Valley Police as well.

"This collaboration can be seen in the many combined Police and Fire Service joint hubs that have been set up in several towns within the Thames Valley.

"We will, of course, continue to work closely together and seek to explore and develop more collaboration options between the police and fire services to deliver operational and financial benefits to the public."