RED and white smoke streaked the sky as the Commonwealth Games baton made a dramatic entry into Oxfordshire.

A team from Falcons Parachute Display Team plummeted from a plane 10,000 feet in the air this morning with the baton in tow, swooping down to land at RAF Brize Norton.

The baton contains a message from the Queen to the Commonwealth athletes, and is currently on a 388-day tour around the world ahead of the international sports contest in Australia next year.

Brize Norton is the only Oxfordshire pit stop on the 200,000 mile baton relay, but it will not stay for long - later today the baton will be taken to London, before making its way around other parts of the UK and Europe.