OXFORD residents have organised an action in solidarity with the victims of racist clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Locals are planning to meet at the Radcliffe Camera tomorrow night for a celebration of peace and tolerance from 6pm.

Participants are asked to bring homemade banners with messages of peace, flowers or a short reading or poem.

On August 12, a suspected fascist protestor drove his car into and killed lawyer and human rights activist Heather Heyer in the city and injured dozens more anti-racist protestors.

The attack happened during protests against a far-right rally, where white supremacists were openly inciting violence against people of colour, Jewish people, women, Muslims, disabled people and immigrants.

Lucy Ayrton, who is helping organise the Oxford action, said: "This action is needed now more than ever as Oxford faced a 40 per cent rise in reported hate crimes over the last year, which have recently come to light."

Oxford city councillor Ruthi Brandt added: "“We want to strengthen the hands of those in the USA standing up to the people who spread hate and terror on the streets of Charlottesville over the weekend, and we want to show that any similar vile behaviour here in the UK will be met with fierce opposition.

"This weekend saw the 40th anniversary of the Battle of Lewisham and its lessons have not been forgotten - if we stand up to fascism, we will defeat it. On Thursday we are standing up to fascism."

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/events/519284161744900