PASSERS-BY were shocked to see firefighters rushing into an Oxford University college late last night.

Witnesses said three fire engines parked up outside Hertford College in Catte Street at 11pm and crews rushed inside.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this morning it had a call from Hertford College at 10.42pm.

Spokeswoman Emily Reed said three fire engines attended from Rewley Road and the Slade and firefighters used 'one extinguisher to put out a small fire'.