THE NUMBER of cat thefts reported in the Thames Valley soared by 80 per cent in the past three years.

New analysis by Direct Line Pet Insurance reveals 261 cats were reported as stolen to UK police forces in 2016.

According to the data, the number of cats reported stolen nationwide jumped by 40 per cent since 2014 (186).

Thames Valley Police recieved 18 reports of stolen cats in 2016 - the fifth highest in the country - compared to 10 in 2014: a rise of 80 per cent.

However the force, which covers Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, also managed to recover 83 per cent of stolen cats reported to it last year, compared to a figure of just eight per cent for Metropolitan Police and 0 for West Yorkshire Police.

