A SUSPECTED burglar on the run from police may be in Oxford, officers have said.

Abdyl Xhafa, 45, was charged with three burglaries in the Ealing area of London, but on the day of his trial in 2016, moved out of his rented home in Acton and went on the run.

Ealing Police have said Xhafa has 'links to Oxford and Thames Valley Police'.

The office in charge of the case, PC Tom Henley, has asked anyone with any information to e-mail him tom.henley@met.police.uk or call non-emergency number 101.