ALL lanes on the A34 at Oxford have reopened after the road was entirely shut because of a bin lorry fire at Hinksey Hill seen across the city.

The southbound carriageway entirely re-opened at 8.30am, both lanes northbound are now re-open and queues are clearing.

The fire broke out shortly before 8am, forcing emergency services to entirely close the road.

Oxford United Women's Football Club manager Andy Cook tweeted out this startling picture:

A34 has a slight fire on it 3 fire engines here, hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/hsx0hYLMiC — Andy Cook (@AndyCook87) August 16, 2017

People across Oxford reported seeing the plume of black smoke and sirens were heard around the area.

Delays were caused on both carriageways for the following hour.

Also, the A34 seems to be on fire. I'd avoid if poss. X pic.twitter.com/tCNJDqCKBJ — Chris Machin (@chrismachin_) August 16, 2017

Highways England has now confirmed the road is entirely re-open.

All lanes now open following the earlier HGV fire #A34 N/B btwn #A423 (#Hinksey) + #A40 (nr, #Oxford). Allow time for delays to ease. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) August 16, 2017

