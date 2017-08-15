STEEL frames, graffitied walls and the beginnings of a 'virtual reality climbing wall' are in place with just weeks to go before the opening of the county's first trampoline park.

The Rebound Revolution park sprung up in Bicester after plans were approved in May to transform an empty warehouse in the town centre.

Now co-director Matt Tofts is hoping the new attraction in the Talisman Business Park, off London Road, can open in time for the bank holiday weekend at the end of this month.

Mr Tofts said: "At the moment all the metal frames are in, the graffiti is done, the lighting, sound and CCTV is all done and now they are currently building the climbing wall from scratch.

"I would say we are about 70 per cent there."

The empty unit will be transformed to create more than 80-interconnected trampolines, plus a host of other activities including tumble strips, basketball hoops, a 'cardio wall' and what the centre says is the first 'virtual reality climbing wall' at a trampoline park.

Mr Tofts has previously said the park will not have the commonly used foam pits and would instead use giant airbags to catch those who fall off.

It is expected the attraction will bring about 35 jobs to the town.

The 38-year-old added: "It is always stressful but we are very excited and the following on Facebook and comments have been really positive.

"Plus lots of people have been stopping me in the town to ask when it will be opening, so that's good.

"There is still that anticipation but it is very exciting that it is coming together."

Mr Tofts said the team is aiming to have the trampoline park complete and open in time for the bank holiday, but that may not be possible depending on how well work progressed.

He added: "I would say between two and three weeks and we should be open."

While the park will be the first of its kind in Oxfordshire many people will be familiar with the concept, with nearby parks in locations including Milton Keynes, Reading and Swindon.