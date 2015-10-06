PLANS to remove a mountain of rubbish that has blighted Oxford's landscape for months are set to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Taxpayers look set to foot the bill to clear up the tonnes of mattresses, building and household waste piled up in the entrance to travellers' site Redbridge Hollow off Old Abingdon Road.

The return of the so-called 'super dump' was first reported in February by the Oxford Mail.

Since, local authorities have been working on a timetable to clean up the eyesore, as well as coming up with solutions to prevent the same problem returning again.

The Mail understands the rat-ridden pile will cost £60,000 of taxpayers money to remove.

In the past, Oxfordshire's taxpayers have footed the bill to clean up the mess, including £280,000 in 2010.

Oxfordshire County Council - the owners of the travellers' site - said their plans to remove the rubbish would be revealed in the coming months.

Colin Charlett, chairman of Kennington Parish Council, said meetings had been ongoing between officers from the county council, Oxford City Council and Vale of White Horse District council.

Creating a children's playground on the site where the rubbish is currently piled up has been mooted as one solutions to prevent the problem returning.

Mr Charlett said: "We are not at all happy with the rubbish being dumped there."

Mr Charlett added he had sympathy for the local authorities attempting to solve the problem in what he described as a 'difficult' situation.

The county council has held discussions and meetings with residents in the area to find a solution to the problem.

Ian Hudspeth, leader of the county council, previously told the Mail officers had been unable to catch the fly tipping criminals dumping the waste.

The council said previously none of the actions taken to stop the problem - such as installing fences, CCTV cameras and carrying out enforcement operations - had 'effectively' prevented the dumping.

The Mail understands CCTV cameras were torn down within days of being put up. The majority of rubbish is in the entrance to the travellers' site, which is in the jurisdiction of the Vale of White Horse. Other spots blighted include allotments, which are owned by Oxford City Council.