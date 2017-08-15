CURATORS at an Oxford sculpture garden have praised a new exhibition, displaying ‘the Art of Nature.’

The free metal sculpture exhibition at the Turrill Sculpture Garden in South Parade, North Oxford, was first launched on July 1 by artist Diccon Dadey.

He works in mild steel and has put together his artwork in the picturesque garden setting, showing it until September 30.

Organisers said that the work had been ‘very successful’ and that they had seen a steady steam of visitors enjoying the work.

Katherine Shock, of the Friends of Turrill Garden, said: “His birds take on a life of their own as they fly around or settle into the peaceful setting of the Turrill Garden.

“Whether you come to enjoy some peaceful reading or relaxing in the garden or are in search of the perfect piece for your own home you are always welcome.

“Our six exhibitions each year are designed to be varied: those that encourage children to be creative, group exhibitions of local sculptors and national level sculptors in solo exhibitions. We bring together an ever-changing series of fascinating sculptures in this peaceful setting.”