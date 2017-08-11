ONE cross-channel cycle would be enough to last a lifetime for many people – but an Oxford man is taking on his second in aid of mental health.

Shazad Yousaf, 37, will cycle to Paris for the second time in as many years to raise awareness of mental health services for the Muslim community.

Along with two other volunteers from Muslim Community Events he aims to raise money for mental health charity Oxfordshire Mind.

As well as collecting sponsorship, he hopes that his feat will inspire friends and neighbours to seek help from Oxfordshire Mind if they are experiencing anxiety or depression.

Mr Yousaf, who works in sales, said: “I've known friends and family who have been affected by these issues and the stats show that one in four people experience them at some point in their life, so there will be many more who need this sort of help."

“Coming from a Muslim background, the first port of call is the Quran.

"Whilst it is right to seek guidance from God himself, I want to show that there are other services available that are really important for recovery.”

Mr Yousaf said he felt mental health issues can be seen as a taboo subject and that some people view them as a weakness.

He said: “Sometimes we do not want the community to see there is a problem in our family, we try to keep everything in house and not to air our problems in public.”

The chief executive of Oxfordshire Mind, Dan Knowles, said that his organisation was keen to do more work with the Muslim community.

He said that a new project that supports Asian – predominantly Muslim – women in Wood Farm has been a big success and is hoping to establish a similar group in Banbury.

Mr Knowles said: “This project is building on other work we have undertaken with the Muslim community in the past and is helping to address some of the particular issues and challenges faced.

“Participants have told us the project is really helping to promote their wellbeing and physical health, improve confidence levels and supporting a number of participants overcome isolation.”

He begins the mammoth 350 mile cycling challenge ride on 25 August and hopes to arrive in the French capital two days later.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/shahzad-yousaf-l2p2017