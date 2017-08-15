A THUG who subjected his ex-partner to a horrifying ordeal of violence, setting her clothes on fire and dragging her down the stairs by her hair, has admitted all charges.

Robert Brewerton, 38, of Willow Brook, Abingdon, had denied seven counts; two of causing criminal damage, one of fraud, two of inflicting actual bodily harm and two of arson against the woman.

During the first day of the short-lived trial at Oxford Crown Court the victim bravely took to the stand and gave a harrowing account of the incident.

She told the jury of eight women and four men how Brewerton had shown up at her Abingdon home the day before Valentine's Day this year and started kicking down the door when she refused to let him in.

When he gained entry he stormed upstairs and dragged her down the staircase by her hair, the court heard.

He stayed at the house for two days, during which time he used her bank card to steal £250 in cash which he used to buy a cocktail of booze.

In the early hours of February 15, having drank half a bottle of vodka, he put a lighter to the woman's head under her chin before setting fire to her clothing.

He also burnt a number of other items in the house, and beat the woman by punching her during the ordeal.

Brewerton will be sentenced at the same court on October 5 in order for psychiatric reports to be prepared in light of the arson offences.

Judge Ian Pringle QC also warned him to expect a 'significant custodial sentence.'