A BULLINGDON inmate has had his sentence extended after prison staff found a mobile found hidden in his cell and stashed inside a stereo.

Oxford Crown Court heard yesterday how Daniel Slack, of Orion Close, Southampton, had shared the mobile phone along with his cell mate before officers discovered the prohibited item when they entered with police dogs.

The 24-year-old initially denied using the phone when interviewed, but later admitted the offence at Oxfordshire Magistrates' Court.

Slack had been serving a ten-year prison sentence for wounding and had been recalled to prison while on licence at the time of the offence.

Sentencing, Judge Zoe Smith said: "Mobile phones cause great problems in prison and they are used by people in order to continue with their criminal enterprise whilst they are in prison.

"You were sharing this phone and the calls you were making were calls that were permitted."

The court heard that the phone calls that were discovered on the phone were all made to his mother, his partner and a friend, which had been cleared by prison staff as permitted contacts.

For the offence of possessing a prohibiting item while in prison he was jailed for six months.