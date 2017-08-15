A PETITION has been launched in a bid to bring two post offices back to East Oxford.

Branches on Cowley Road and Iffley Road have both closed in the past 12 months with no sign of either service reopening.

In a change.org statement Labour city councillor for St Clement's, Tom Hayes, who created the petition, said: "We want our Post Offices back and we want them back now. After months of engagement with the Post Office, we're reaching the point where we have to raise our voices as loudly as possible to have a chance of making progress."

For more information or to sign visit change.org/p/the-post-office-bring-back-east-oxford-s-postal-services.