A LITTLE boy with limited mobility is set to take his first step towards freedom, after being accepted for life-changing surgery.

Oxford twin Thomas Balmer has secured doctors’ approval for a pivotal operation, which could reverse the effects of the four-year-old’s cerebral palsy.

His parents hope it could pave the way to a world in which he will not have to rely on a wheelchair or walking sticks to get around.

His mum Nicci Brassey, who lives with her two sons and their dad Brian Balmer in Florence Park, said: “We were putting our hopes and prayers into getting this operation, but we certainly weren’t sure. When we found out, the relief was immense.

“We know it’s going to be very challenging, but this will give him the best possible chance of reaching his potential and being pain free. That’s what will get us through to the other side.”

Thomas currently struggles to walk unaided due to his condition, which was diagnosed when he was two years old and causes muscle stiffness and stunted growth.

Without intervention he will likely be wheelchair-bound by the time he is a teenager, but that fate could change on September 18: the day he is due to undergo complex surgery called selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR), at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

The costly operation is not available on the NHS and is only carried out at five hospitals in the UK. Doctors first assessed Thomas to confirm he was suitable and strong enough for the surgery.

Miss Brassey, 43, said: “It’s not going to be a miracle cure; there will be issues along the road. But he is doing so well. He has taken 11 independent steps in physiotherapy and he’s really learning that pattern of movement.

“[Currently] every growth spurt is ultimately decreasing that ability. We are having to measure our expectations but this [SDR] means he will continue to progress.”

Thomas and able-bodied twin brother Dylan, who go to Cowley’s Comper Foundation Stage School, were born 10 weeks premature.

Miss Brassey said: “Thomas will have to be so strong and so determined to work hard [to benefit from the operation], but it’s added motivation for him to try to keep up with his brother.”

SDR involves opening the spinal canal and dividing nerve roots to remove spasticity (muscle tightness).

The Campbell Road family’s push to raise £75,000 for surgery, plus three years of crucial post-operation physiotherapy, was publicised in the Oxford Mail in March.

Their campaign Help Thomas 2 Dance has so far raised £60,000, which they hope to boost on Sunday with events across the country called Walk For Thomas.

Oxford supporters can gather at Florence Park at 11am to take part in the one-mile stroll, followed by a picnic, with entry costing £5 for adults or £2 for children.

Miss Brassey, who teaches part-time at Cheney School, said: “It’s very much been a grass roots fundraising campaign. This event is a symbol of that togetherness. Thomas will be doing it [the Florence Park walk] using his walker, sticks, and maybe a few steps holding our hands.”

For more details or to donate, visit treeofhope.org.uk/helpthomastodance.