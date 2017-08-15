A TRIBUNAL into possible misconduct surrounding the death of an autistic Oxford teenager is due to conclude today.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has been examining the care of Connor Sparrowhawk by his doctor at Slade House, Headington.

Psychiatrist Dr Valerie Murphy has admitted a series of failings but denies misconduct.

Connor, who was 18, drowned after being left unsupervised in a bath at the unit on July 4, 2013.

Dr Murphy has admitted 30 separate failures over Connor's care, and today's hearing will make a conclusion on her fitness to practice.