Traffic travelling away from Bicester is slow after four people were injured in a serious accident on the A41 this afternoon.

A crash has closed the road between Kingswood Lane and the Thame turn-off for the B4011.

A fire crew from Bicester attended, as did other crews from Buckinghamshire.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said they were called to the road outside Grendon Underwood at 1.34pm.

Recovery has been called for all four vehicles involved in the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.