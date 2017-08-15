A BAN on pineapples at this year's Reading and Leeds Festivals has been put down to Oxford's hottest new band, Glass Animals.

The fruit has appeared on a list of barred items including weapons, drones and fireworks.

They will not be allowed into either the arena or the campsite when the music events take place later this month.

It is thought to be because organisers are worried that fans of the band Glass Animals could take pineapples to see them perform.

The group's song Pork Soda mentions 'pineapples in my head' and fans have previously carried the fruit to their gigs.

The band's drummer Joe Seaward has reportedly said it would now be a 'challenge' to get in with pineapples, telling the BBC: "Anyone who wasn't bringing a pineapple definitely is now."

The group's frontman Dave Bayley told music magazine Paste he came up with the fruity lyrics after he overheard a homeless man on the street saying 'pineapples are in my head'.

Glass Animals last month became the latest in a long list of Oxford bands to be nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize for their second album How to be a Human Being.

The prize will be announced on September 14.

In the meantime Glass Animals will perform at Reading and Leeds on the August Bank Holiday weekend.