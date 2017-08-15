THE STARS of Countryfile have confirmed they will be returning to Blenheim Palace next year after the four-day event was a roaring success.

More than 120,000 people – and thousands of dogs – flocked to the grounds over the course of the event at the start of the month, securing its return in 2018 from August 2 to 5.

Presenters Matt Baker, John Craven, Anita Rani, Ellie Harrison, Charlotte Smith, Adam Henson and Tom Heap were in attendance across all four days this year, mingling with the fans and getting involved in the various activities on offer.

Ms Rani was even spotted on the village green with croquet players.

The event managed to avoid the traffic chaos of 2016, with no major delays reported in Woodstock or the surrounding area.

Tim Etchells, managing director of show organisers SME London, said: "We were delighted to welcome more than 120,000 visitors to this year’s show.

"The feedback we have received has been overwhelming, which is testament to the love our visitors have for the BBC Countryfile programme.

"Our aim with Countryfile Live is to create a unique visitor experience and most importantly a great day out, which we felt the event delivered. We’ve already started working on next year’s show."

The event featured live more than 500 exhibitors, 11,498 animals on site, 4,400 journeys down the zipline and an impressive 20,000 pints pulled in the Craven Arms Pub.

The event also saw more than 1,000 people climb a tree and 5,697 canoe trips made on the River Glyme.

To catch some of the highlights from this year’s event, tune into Countryfile’s Summer Special this Sunday on BBC One at 6.05pm.