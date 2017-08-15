Oxford is the most expensive bank holiday weekend destination in the UK, it has been revealed.

An average weekend break in Oxford will set you back £1,156 for three nights - that includes lunch, dinner and taxi journeys, according to TripAdvisor.

The city, which came second in the same table last year, has finally jumped above London to top spot.

The capital remained on top when it comes to lunch, dinner, taxis and attractions but it's Oxford's hotel price that saw it leapfrog London.

An average night costs £222.50 but its attractions were the cheapest of all 20 cities, with the top five things to do all free.

Hayley Coleman, from the website, said: "When looking at the breakdown of individual items that make up the cost of a weekend break, London comes out as the most expensive destination for lunch, a taxi journey and dinner.

"However, in Oxford the cost of a hotel is what brings up the total price. At £221 per night versus London’s £191, it’s the most expensive destination for an overnight stay.

"That said, while Oxford is the most expensive for a hotel stay and a weekend break overall, it is actually the cheapest of all 20 destinations when it comes to things to do, as the five most highly rated attractions on TripAdvisor are all free."

Nottingham was the cheapest of the 20 most popular UK cities, costing an average £681 for a three-night weekend stay.

The site also revealed that highly-rated city hotels such as Remont Oxford Hotel and Jurys Inn Oxford were available for £125 and £130 a night - almost £100 less than the average.