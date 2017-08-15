A MUSICIAN from Marston is set for international stardom after signing a dream music deal with a New York City record label.

Hip hop and rap musician Aaron Coleman – styling himself as AJC – was plucked from relative obscurity after sending a demo tape to the American-based international record label Bentley Records.

Just two days after sending off a sample of his music the young musician got a phone call from the label telling him it wanted to make him an offer and sign him up for future international releases.

The 23-year-old said: "It was amazing. They said 'you have got potential and we would like to sign you on to a contract'.

"It just felt amazing, you don't know until you try and for me I have tried with music since 2008.

"I have sent off lots of different demos before and I have been ignored.

"It is really all about perseverance and patience to keep trying. It's not something that happens overnight, it requires daily determination."

Mr Coleman first got involved with music when his dad bought him some equipment with which he crafted his own style of rap and hip hop music in his shed.

The Marston resident was first involved with Blackbird Leys Soundworks recording studio before going on to create his music at London's Hot Money Studios.

There he producing his latest single 'Man on a Mission' which formed the demo he sent off to the US-based label.

Bentley Records were accepting demos when he submitted, which is not common for all labels, and to his amazement they called him back telling him they loved the style of music and wanted to sign him up.

Speaking of his own music Mr Coleman said: "What I do with my lyrics is take situations that do happen in reality.

"A lot of people say it is difficult writing lyrics but it is not.

"Writing lyrics, for me, is basically storytelling."

Bentley Records spokesperson Mitchell Kersley, who signed Mr Coleman, said: "I came across Aaron via Instagram and could immediately see his potential.

"His song, 'Man on a Mission', really went down well with our A&R team.

"I spoke to Aaron over the phone shortly after and really liked his positive attitude and charisma.

"The label is incredibly happy to now have Aaron on board and is looking forward to the future of AJC."

Visit facebook.com/AJC.Rapper.Model for more information on AJC.