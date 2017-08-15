AN Oxfordshire man whose wife has dementia is urging people to join them on the Alzheimer’s Society’s Oxford Memory Walk, to fund research and services.

Mike and Dot Fry, who live in the village of Horton-cum-Studley, have seen their lives transformed since Mrs Fry was diagnosed with the debilitating disease.

Mr Fry said: “My wife’s words get muddled and she can find it hard to hold a conversation. The kind of dementia she has also causes her to cry more often which can be upsetting.

“I used to play golf regularly but I had to stop after my wife’s diagnosis to provide her with constant care.

"I have made sacrifices to be the person to look after her but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Despite the challenges, we still try to get out as much as possible to meet new people and keep active.

"We used to enjoy walking holidays, which is one of the reasons we signed up to the Oxford Memory Walk.”

“We’ll be walking for a second year to support the dementia services in our area.

"Dot has a beautiful singing voice and used to know the words to lots of songs.

"She has forgotten the words now, but when she takes part in 'Singing for the Brain' sessions she hits all the notes and really enjoys herself – it’s wonderful to see.

“I encourage anyone who can to join us by signing up to Memory Walk today.”

Almost 900 people have already registered to take part in the Oxford Memory Walk, which will be held on Sunday, September 24, in University Parks.

More than 8,000 people across Oxfordshire are living with dementia and last year’s event – attended by 1,200 people – raised more than £110,000 to help people living with the condition.

Linda Goddard, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager, said: “Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer.

“We are calling on family, friends – and furry four-legged supporters – to unite against dementia this autumn.

"Dementia devastates lives. Walk with us at Memory Walk and dementia won’t win.

“Every pound raised will help the Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”

“Alzheimer’s Society is urgently calling on people to register now at memorywalk.org.uk and join us to walk towards a better future.”

The charity is aiming to raise £9million nationally this year and bring together more than 110,000 walkers.