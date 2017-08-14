THERE are a lot of different ways to lose weight – but not many people turn to jumping out of a plane.

Kelly Hale, from Witney, decided to do a tandem skydive earlier this month, both to raise money for Alzheimer's UK and as motivation to lose weight.

Hinton Sky Diving Centre, in Brackley, Northamptonshire, has a weight restriction on skydives and Mrs Hale said this gave her the 'kick' she needed to shed the pounds in order to raise the cash.

She said: "I decided about 18 months ago that I wanted to do it but I knew that I had to lose the weight.

"I've now lost three stone, jumped out of a plane and raised £1,500 for Alzheimer's UK, so I'm over the moon."

Mrs Hale, who was watched by her husband, children and parents, said she decided to raise the money for Alzheimer's UK after her grandmother suffered with dementia.

She said: "After my nan had it, it was always a charity I wanted to raise money for.

"It is one of those charities that doesn't always have money raised for it and can be forgotten but it's a really worthwhile cause."

Mrs Hale was one of 100 people who did a tandem skydive for Alzheimer's UK on August 6 at the same airfield.

The charity works to meet the needs of people affected by dementia by inspiring change and advancing research to help more than 100,000 people.

To add to Mrs Hale's total raised so far visit bit.ly/2wWt5Bd