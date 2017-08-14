A WOMAN was subjected to a horrifying two-day ordeal in which her ex-lover set fire to the clothes she was wearing and dragged her down a staircase by her hair, a court has heard.

Robert Brewerton, 38, of Willow Brook, Abingdon, denies seven counts; two of causing criminal damage, one of fraud, two of inflicting actual bodily harm and two of arson.

The charges relate to an incident which is alleged to have taken place at the complainant's Abingdon home around February 14, Valentine's Day, this year.

The jury of eight women and four men heard, as the trial began at Oxford Crown Court yesterday a harrowing account from the alleged victim.

She told jurors that their relationship had already come to an end when Brewerton arrived at her home on February 13, demanding to be let in. He kicked the door so hard that protective boards came off, the court heard.

She told jurors that when Brewerton entered her home he quickly became violent, grabbing her throat before dragging her down the staircase by her hair.

He remained at the house for two days, during which time he is alleged to have also used her bank card to steal £250 before buying several cans of cider and a bottle of vodka for himself.

In the early hours of February 15 she claimed Brewerton, drunk, held a lighter to her chin and set fire to her clothing, the burnt remains of which were shown to the jury. He is also alleged to have punched her and set fire to other items including a teddy bear and pillow case.

The trial continues.