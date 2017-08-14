IT'S not a meteor shower, but it's almost as spectacular.

When amateur photographer Mark Bentley went out over the weekend to try and capture this year's Perseids, he ended up capturing this spectacular UFO instead on the Brize Norton Road in Carterton.

In actual fact, these lights are a fire engine which zoomed past as Mr Bentley was trying to photograph the sky.

He tweeted the pictures out on Sunday and fellow photo buff Viv Walker quickly responded, saying: "Very moody pictures, love them."

Luckily, Mr Bentley said he also saw about seven of the Perseids too while he was at the side of the road.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every July and August as the Earth passes debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet.

See more of Mr Bentley's photography by following him on Twitter, @MarkbBentley